Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 2.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWL stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.