Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

