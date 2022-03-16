Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (ALVOF, AXL, BLDP, CTRN, DFMTF, DINO, DOV, FE, KWEB, MCW)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 16th:

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Axle is poised to reap benefits from its strides in EV space. The Inovance and REE Automotive collaborations are likely to aid its top line. Its new driveline solution promises to offer greater business diversification and drive growth. Portfolio optimization is also enhancing the firm’s prospects. Divestment of its U.S iron casting operations has improved margins. However, the firm expects chip-related headwinds to persist in the near term, thereby inducing lost revenues. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs and freight and manufacturing inefficiencies are other concerns. R&D costs are expected to rise on the back of increased investments, thereby denting margins. The firm’s high debt-to-capital ratio of further restricts its financial flexibilities. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a C$0.90 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $160.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dover’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2022 on productivity and cost initiatives. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $8.45 and $8.65 for 2022. TIt is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. Strong growth in pumps and process solutions, food retail, marking & coding and automotive aftermarket businesses is aiding the company. Dover will gain from product digitization, e-commerce, new product development, buyouts, inorganic investment in core business platforms as well as cost-reductions. However, input cost inflation, Omicron variant-led absenteeism, supply chain challenges and labor constraints will continue to hurt margin.”

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstEnergy’s efforts to strengthen transmission & distribution operations will increase grid reliability and enable it to efficiently serve customers. The company has installed new EV charging units in Maryland and aims to cut emissions and become net carbon neutral by 2050. Improving economic conditions in its service territories will boost demand from the commercial and industrial group. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, FE still has certain coal-fired generating plants, for which it has to comply with environmental regulations, which may result in additional expenses. Any unexpected delay in completing capital project and a likely increase in interest rates could put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Cyber security threat and unfavorable weather can lower demand and impact performance.”

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $3.00 to $1.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, USA Compression Partners, LP appears to be a risky bet. The leading energy infrastructure provider hasn’t been totally immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn of recent past that affected volumes through its facilities. As it is, the partnership’s high and deteriorating debt-to-capitalization of 77.3% remain a cause of worry. Meanwhile, macro headwinds like supply chain disruptions and cost inflation have limited USA Compression Partners’ ability to ship packaged volumes to their customers. Therefore, the large-horsepower applications specialist, whose units have underperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Mechanical & Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+2.2% versus +19%), is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon. This calls for a bearish stance on the partnership.”

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $164.00 to $132.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

