Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (BNR, FTEK, NUAN, PBB, RIO, RRD, SDF, STM, SY1, VNRX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 16th:

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €82.00 ($90.11) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Brenntag SE alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €13.00 ($14.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,900 ($76.72) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €30.00 ($32.97) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($52.75) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €135.00 ($148.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRX (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.