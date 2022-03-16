Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (CEPU, CGEMY, CHEK, CHGCY, CHWY, CIAN, CLVT, CMCT, CPG, CRXT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 16th:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Central Puerto SA alerts:

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceutical products for treatment of cancer, kidney diseases, kidney transplantation, bone and joint diseases. The Company is also engaged in the provision of management services, transportation and storage services, as well as drug information literature research services. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus. “

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.