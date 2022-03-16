Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vertiv (VRT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vertiv (NYSE: VRT):

2/24/2022 – Vertiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Vertiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

2/23/2022 – Vertiv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/18/2022 – Vertiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $30.00.

VRT stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

