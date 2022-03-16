Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VSE (VSEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) recently:

3/11/2022 – VSE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – VSE had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $72.00 to $66.00.

3/11/2022 – VSE had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $65.00.

3/10/2022 – VSE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $567.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

