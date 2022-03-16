Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.69 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average of $254.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

