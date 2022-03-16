Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 2.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.87. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $184.30 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

