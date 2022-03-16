Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

