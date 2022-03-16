Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $202.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.