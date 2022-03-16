Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in 3M by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 23,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in 3M by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.24. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

