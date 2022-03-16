Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 1.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

