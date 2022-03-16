Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 2,842 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.8% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

VOO stock opened at $391.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

