Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,392 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

