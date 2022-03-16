Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 204,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $17.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 114,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 97,092.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

