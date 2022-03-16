Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Update

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 12,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISBC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 147,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

