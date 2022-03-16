Investors Buy High Volume of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,124% compared to the average daily volume of 172 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 1,300,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,221. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

