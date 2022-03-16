Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). Approximately 56,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 198,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

IES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

