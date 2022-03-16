Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. 14,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 0.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

