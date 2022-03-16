IOST (IOST) Market Cap Reaches $412.02 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. IOST has a market cap of $412.02 million and $36.36 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00206930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034741 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

