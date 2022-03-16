Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Shares Down 7.1%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.87. 235,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.
Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)
