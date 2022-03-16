iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.69. iQIYI shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 968,095 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQ. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
