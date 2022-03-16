ironSource (NYSE:IS) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head to Head Review

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ironSource and Bilibili, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00 Bilibili 1 5 7 0 2.46

ironSource presently has a consensus price target of $12.35, indicating a potential upside of 139.87%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $68.21, indicating a potential upside of 145.09%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than ironSource.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ironSource and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 9.42 $59.82 million N/A N/A Bilibili $3.00 billion 2.89 -$1.05 billion ($2.74) -10.16

ironSource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A 10.78% 6.17% Bilibili -35.05% -28.68% -15.26%

Summary

ironSource beats Bilibili on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

