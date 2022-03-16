iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.66 and last traded at C$26.64. 55,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 94,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.31.

