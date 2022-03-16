iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.42

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 6804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
