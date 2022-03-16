iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.42

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 6804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

