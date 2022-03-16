iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 533,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,548,728 shares.The stock last traded at $52.29 and had previously closed at $45.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

