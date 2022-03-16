iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 280,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,826,950 shares.The stock last traded at $65.20 and had previously closed at $63.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,869,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,149,000.

