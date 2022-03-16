iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 223,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

