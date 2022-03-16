iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,541 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,106% compared to the average volume of 1,289 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,877 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,237,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,070,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after buying an additional 684,314 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 6,889,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.