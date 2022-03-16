iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.53

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.53 and traded as low as $45.83. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1,207,708 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 175,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.