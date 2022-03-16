iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 393,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,570,898 shares.The stock last traded at $61.03 and had previously closed at $60.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after buying an additional 998,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 947,100 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

