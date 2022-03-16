iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,103. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

