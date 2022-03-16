iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 368.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

SLV traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 1,471,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,634,512. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

