iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,712. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

