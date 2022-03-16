iShares S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,950 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 474% compared to the average volume of 1,384 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.08. 304,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,436,743. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

