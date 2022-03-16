Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.89 million and $474,084.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001707 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

