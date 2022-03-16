Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 553,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530 in the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Iteris by 424.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

