IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Short Interest Update

IX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ:IXAQU remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. IX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000.

