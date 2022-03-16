J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $209.49

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.49 and last traded at $209.09, with a volume of 4735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.
In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after buying an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.