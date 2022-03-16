Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Jabil stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,981 shares of company stock worth $8,271,613 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

