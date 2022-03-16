Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of in the range of $32.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.38.

JBL stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 29,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In related news, Director Martha Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $190,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $164,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,613. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

