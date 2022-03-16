Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 29,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,981 shares of company stock worth $8,271,613 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.