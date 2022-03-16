Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$7.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of JBL traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 29,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $164,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,981 shares of company stock worth $8,271,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

