Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

