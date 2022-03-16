Jaguar Global Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 23rd

Jaguar Global Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jaguar Global Growth Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:JGGCU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Jaguar Global Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

