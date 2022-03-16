James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Update

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 923,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

