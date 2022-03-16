Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Janus International Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 11,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,686. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 290,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.