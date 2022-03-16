Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $$457.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.11. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a twelve month low of $457.38 and a twelve month high of $607.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

