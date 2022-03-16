JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $45.98

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.98, but opened at $55.74. JD.com shares last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 689,472 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA upped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.